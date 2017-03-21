The American Kennel Club announced Chicago's favorite dog breeds of 2016 and the Labrador Retriever came out on top.While Labs held tight to the top spot there were shifts elsewhere. Siberian Huskies rose from No. 11 in 2015 to No. 8 in 2016, where they tied with Doberman Pincschers, who rose from No. 12 in 2015.French Bulldogs also moved up a slot, from No. 3 to No. 2, pushing down German Shepherds.Chicago's top five dog breeds are:1. Labrador Retriever2. French Bulldog3. German Shepherd4. Golden Retriever5. RottweilerThe American Kennel Club said Rottweilers - know to be confident, loving and loyal -- have been steadily gaining in national popularity. The club said they're nationally the eighth most popular breed in 2016, its highest ranking since it was the second most popular breed in 1997.Nationally, Labrador Retrievers were ranked No. 1 for a record-breaking 26th consecutive year.The popularity rankings were determined using registration data pulled from Chicago zip codes as specified by the U.S. Postal Service.