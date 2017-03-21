PETS

American Kennel Club names Chicago's favorite dog breeds of 2016

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Labrador retriever (Shutterstock)</span></div>
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The American Kennel Club announced Chicago's favorite dog breeds of 2016 and the Labrador Retriever came out on top.

While Labs held tight to the top spot there were shifts elsewhere. Siberian Huskies rose from No. 11 in 2015 to No. 8 in 2016, where they tied with Doberman Pincschers, who rose from No. 12 in 2015.

French Bulldogs also moved up a slot, from No. 3 to No. 2, pushing down German Shepherds.

Chicago's top five dog breeds are:

1. Labrador Retriever
2. French Bulldog
3. German Shepherd

4. Golden Retriever
5. Rottweiler

The American Kennel Club said Rottweilers - know to be confident, loving and loyal -- have been steadily gaining in national popularity. The club said they're nationally the eighth most popular breed in 2016, its highest ranking since it was the second most popular breed in 1997.

Nationally, Labrador Retrievers were ranked No. 1 for a record-breaking 26th consecutive year.

The popularity rankings were determined using registration data pulled from Chicago zip codes as specified by the U.S. Postal Service.
Related Topics:
petsdogsChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Brookfield Zoo hoping sparks fly between pair of polar bears
That big chicken video isn't fake
Boy meets dog with same skin condition
Blue Buffalo recalls dog food that could sicken pets
More Pets
Top Stories
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Missing girl, 15, assaulted on Facebook Live, police say
Jerry Krause, former Bulls GM, dies
Al-Qaeda bomb maker who targeted Chicago on fed's radar
Woman dies in murder-suicide after acquaintance didn't answer door, called 911
Undocumented immigrants accused in classmate's alleged rape
Teacher arrested for improper relationship with student
Show More
Tax scams hitting hard this season, IRS warns
That big chicken video isn't fake
Doctor raps to teach seniors about STDs
Brookfield Zoo hoping sparks fly between pair of polar bears
College student dies after skateboarding accident
More News
Photos
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
Water taxis return to Chicago River
More Photos