Anti-Cruelty Society reopens after dog flu outbreak

The Anti-Cruelty Society's main adoption center has reopened after a dog flu outbreak.The canine influenza outbreak began four weeks ago in one room, but then spread throughout the shelter in the 500 block of North LaSalle Street.A spokesperson for the Anti-Cruelty Society said there are 21 dogs currently available for adoption at the LaSalle Street location.Other dogs at the shelter will continue to be treated for flu symptoms for another week before they are able to be adopted.The Anti-Cruelty's Everyday Adoption Center at the South Loop Petsmart was also closed for a deep cleaning, but has since reopened.