Bark in the Park 2017

CHICAGO (NEWS RELEASE) (WLS) --Dogs are leading their owners to the best canine event of the year-The Anti-Cruelty Society's Bark in the Park. On May 21, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine, thousands of dogs and their owners are scheduled to hightail it to the Stadium Green at Soldier Field for a morning of fun and an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for The Anti-Cruelty Society, Chicago's oldest and largest animal welfare organization.
At 10:00 a.m., the optional 5K walk will offer participants sweeping skyline views as they stroll along Chicago's famous lakefront path surrounded by fellow animal lovers and their canine companions. Emcees, ABC 7 Chicago's Hosea Sanders and Roz Varon will be kicking off the walk. The party continues until 2 p.m. with activities including an agility course provided by Tucker Pup's Pet Resort, professional demonstrations, a craft and do-it-yourself project center, and new this year, a team scavenger hunt. All of these activities plus food, refreshments, beer provided by Lagunitas Brewing Company and much more are available to all registered participants. Official Veterinary Partner at this year's event will be MedVet Chicago.
Bark in the Park is made possible through the generosity of our sponsors: Hill's Pet Nutrition; Lagunitas Brewing Company; BMO Global Asset Management; MedVet Chicago; Kelley Drye & Warren LLP; Dr. Sheldon and Paulette Rubin; Energy BBDO; Ice Miller LLP; Kriser's Natural Pet; Blum Animal Hospital; John Roa; PetSmart; Tucker Pup's Pet Resort; Veterinary Specialty Center; Chicago English Bulldog Rescue; Chiro One; Cooper's Way; Integrative Pet Care; Pets for Vets; Jonathan Rosen, Esq./Pokorny & Marks LLC; Puppy Up Foundation; Premier Veterinary Group; Liz Wallace Photography; Henry Schein Animal Health; High Hopes for Pets; Aspire; Burrito Beach Mexican Grill; Chicago School of Canine Massage; Chipotle Mexican Grill; GoGo Squeez; Kyle Szeto Photography; Papa John's Pizza; Power Crunch; Starbucks; Tiffany Childs Photography; ABC 7 Eyewitness News; and Chicago Magazine.
Advance registration is $40 for adults, $20 for children 3-13, and children under 3 and dogs are free. Walkers are encouraged to register and raise funds. The top individual fundraiser will win a unique, Chicago-themed reward package including: four tickets to the Cubs vs. Cardinals game on July 23rd at Wrigley Field, two Chicago Architecture Tour passes, and four tickets to a whiskey tasting and distillery tour courtesy of FEW Spirits. The top fundraising team will receive: a Chipotle Catering Party, an in-home wine tasting from Wines for Humanity, a WhirlyBall gift certificate, and a gift certificate to Shake Shack. Day of registration is available beginning at 8:30 a.m. and is $45 for adults and $25 for children.
We highly encourage dog owners planning to attend with their dog to vaccinate them against the canine influenza virus. The vaccination is now available at private veterinary offices and requires two vaccines given 2-4 weeks apart and dogs are not protected until 2 weeks following the second vaccination. It is important for participants to protect their dog as well as prevent the spread of the virus amongst other participants.
For a look at pictures from past years, to register and pledge, and to find sponsor information visit www.barkinthepark.org. For more information call 312-644-8338 or email events@anticruelty.org.
About The Anti-Cruelty Society
Founded in 1899, The Anti-Cruelty Society is Chicago's oldest and largest, private, open-admission, unlimited stay humane society. With a mission of building a community of caring by helping pets and educating people, our comprehensive programs and services help over 50,000 animals and humans every year and include: adoption, charity veterinary clinic, low or no-cost spay/neuter clinic, cruelty investigations and rescue, humane education & community outreach, a free behavior helpline, dog training classes, S.A.F.E. program (short-term accommodations for emergencies), The Bruckner Rehabilitation & Treatment Center, the Virginia Butts Berger Cat Clinic, and the Dog Rehabilitation Center. For more information, visit www.anticruelty.org or call (312) 644-8338.