Bring Your Dog to Tuesday's White Sox game

Guaranteed Rate Field is going to the dogs.On Tuesday night, White Sox fans can bring their four-legged friends to the stadium for the game.It's a longtime tradition on the South Side.The White Sox were the first major league organization to create a dog-friendly baseball parkThe Sox set a Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs attending a sporting event in 2016.There's a designated dog zone in the outfield reserves.There will also be some special guests from the new ABC show "Downward Dog" there Tuesday. "Downward Dog" premiers here on ABC7 on Tuesday, May 23.The Sox take on the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.