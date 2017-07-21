PETS

California firefighters bring nearly dead dog back to life

In this photo provided by Bakersfield Fire Department shows firefighters resuscitating a Shih Tzu dog, named "Jack," after pulling him from a burning home, Friday, July 21, 2017. (John Frando/Bakersfield Fire Department via AP)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. --
A California fire department says a little white dog named Jack is recovering after firefighters rescued him from a burning home and brought him back to life.

In a video posted to the Bakersfield Fire Department's website that has been widely shared online, firefighter Matt Smith is shown carrying the nearly lifeless Shih Tzu from the house on Wednesday.

Using a pet oxygen mask donated to the department by a local Girl Scout troop, Smith and his partners slowly bring Jack back to life.

In this photo provided by the Bakersfield Fire Department, firefighters resuscitate a Shih Tzu dog, named "Jack," after pulling him from a burning home Friday, July 21, 2017.



By the end of the video, Jack is sitting up, alert and looking around, though panting heavily. He was then reunited with his worried owners, a married couple who were unharmed by the fire.

Jack suffered respiratory tract injuries and burns to his feet, but the dog was doing well on Friday after receiving extensive oxygen therapy, department spokesman John Frando said.

Frando, who shot the video of Jack's rescue, said it looked so dire for the pooch that at one point he stopped recording.

In this photo from the Bakersfield Fire Department, firefighter Matt Smith holds a Shih Tzu dog, named Jack, he rescued from a burning home and brought back to life, July 21, 201



"I thought Jack was going to die," he said. "He was in really bad shape."

Frando said Smith found Jack behind a couch in the home, which was billowing with smoke by the time they arrived. Smith and Jack were reunited Thursday at the veterinary hospital where he was being treated.
