Canine star of ABC's new comedy 'Downward Dog' discovered in Chicago shelter

"Downward Dog," ABC's new comedy, is based on a web series about the day-to-day life of Nan as relayed to us by her dog - Martin. The show premieres on Wed., May 17.The canine perspective makes this show unique. It's not your average sitcom - it is a single camera comedy that explores the life of millennials today.Allison Tolman and Lucas Neff with the real star of the show - "Ned the Dog" (who plays Martin the Dog, stopped by WCL to talk about the show. They also talk about their Chicago roots.