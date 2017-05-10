Canine star of ABC's new comedy 'Downward Dog' discovered in Chicago shelter

"Downward Dog," ABC's new comedy, is based on a web series about the day-to-day life of Nan as relayed to us by her dog - Martin. The show premieres on Wed., May 17.
The canine perspective makes this show unique. It's not your average sitcom - it is a single camera comedy that explores the life of millennials today.
Allison Tolman and Lucas Neff with the real star of the show - "Ned the Dog" (who plays Martin the Dog, stopped by WCL to talk about the show. They also talk about their Chicago roots.
WATCH ONLINE NOW: First episode of "Downward Dog"
http://abc.go.com/shows/downward-dog/episode-guide
WEDNESDAY NIGHT FREE SCREENING IN CHICAGO
WHAT: First 4 episodes of "Downward Dog"
WHERE: AMC River East
RSVP: https://downwarddog.splashthat.com/
petsWindy City LIVEdogstelevisionshelter
