Cat doused in gasoline, almost crushed in trash truck

A cat doused in gasoline, stuffed in a trash bag, and almost crushed by a garbage truck is on the road to recovery in Berks County.

A cat doused in gasoline, stuffed in a trash bag, and almost crushed by a garbage truck is on the road to recovery in Berks County. The cat has been named 'Miracle Maisy.'

Maisy was discovered Tuesday afternoon by two workers form Harold Adam Refuse Removal on the 500 block of North Front Street in Reading.

The workers were finishing their trash collection when they heard meowing come from one of the trash bags already packed and crushed inside the truck.

They found the 1-year-old cat in the bag and brought her to The Humane Society of Berks County.

"This is the worst animal cruelty case I've ever seen or experienced," Chelsea Cappellano, Office Coordinator at the HSBC, said in a statement. "We are so thankful to these men and the trash company for bringing her in. Many people would turn a blind eye in this situation, but they were proactive in getting her the help she needs."

Cappellano said Maisy was alert, but in rough shape.

"She was so patient as we looked her over for obvious or noticeable injuries," Cappellano said.

After an initial intake evaluation, the shelter staff transferred her next door to Humane Veterinary Hospitals (HVH) Reading for further evaluation and treatment.

According to Dr. Kimya Davani, Veterinarian at HVH Reading, the veterinary staff spent hours bathing the Maisy and monitoring her vitals.

"The technicians spent all day bathing and drying her," Dr. Davani said. "The gas was so embedded in her fur that she wasn't drying, and because of this her internal body temperature had dropped. We had to shave most of her body in order to get her temperature up again. She is also very underweight and suffering from skin sensitivity."

Dr. Davani says that while there are no visible life-threatening injuries, they are worried the toxicity of the gasoline has affected the cat's lungs and neurological functioning.

Miracle Maisy is now awake and alert, and the staff at Humane Pennsylvania hope a full recovery will lead to a foster home situation and, eventually, adoption.

Humane Pennsylvania is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to a conviction.
Anyone with information should contact the Reading Police Department by calling 610-655-6116.
