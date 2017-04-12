PETS

Cat runs onto the field during Marlins baseball game

The feline sat on the team's home run sculpture after eluding players and an official. (Miami Marlins/Twitter)

The Miami Marlins welcomed an unexpected furry visitor at their Tuesday night game against the Atlanta Braves: an adorable grey cat.

A cat was spotted in the outfield during the sixth inning, where players Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich and an official went to inspect the animal. The cat then ran away as it climbed up a nearby screen before finding a spot to rest on the stadium's home run sculpture.


According to ABC affiliate WPLG, the team resumed play after the cat was safe. Marlins Park also tweeted about the incident, saying that the use of the stadium's home run sculpture was suspended for the rest of the game.



Miami Marlins Twitter account poked fun at the situation, even asking what they should name the "rally cat."


Marlins Park later tweeted that the cat was rescued safely but then ran away once more.



The cat even ended up getting its own Twitter account after the incident.



Miami won the game 8-4, but the true winners were cat lovers everywhere.
