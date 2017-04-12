A cat was spotted in the outfield during the sixth inning, where players Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich and an official went to inspect the animal. The cat then ran away as it climbed up a nearby screen before finding a spot to rest on the stadium's home run sculpture.
A cat intrusion on #NationalPetDay? How purrr-fect. ?— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017
?: https://t.co/njxsxShFnD#LetsPlay pic.twitter.com/oawbDp48OU
Cat on the loose @Marlins @JoeFrisaro pic.twitter.com/7uzEDU2NiW— Abraham Arroliga (@abraham_0313) April 12, 2017
According to ABC affiliate WPLG, the team resumed play after the cat was safe. Marlins Park also tweeted about the incident, saying that the use of the stadium's home run sculpture was suspended for the rest of the game.
Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment.— Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017
Miami Marlins Twitter account poked fun at the situation, even asking what they should name the "rally cat."
So... what should we name our #RallyCat? ??— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 12, 2017
Marlins Park later tweeted that the cat was rescued safely but then ran away once more.
Update: Upon being rescued safely, #RallyCat?s elusiveness persisted, and it again ran away ? this time into the night. Rally on, #RallyCat! pic.twitter.com/ZbkgDpdbjr— Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017
The cat even ended up getting its own Twitter account after the incident.
Wow I look crazy pic.twitter.com/aBvt97DvMi— MarlinsCat (@MarlinsCat) April 12, 2017
Miami won the game 8-4, but the true winners were cat lovers everywhere.