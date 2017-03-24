PETS

Celebrities who adopted pets and support #AdoptDontShop

EMBED </>More News Videos

These celebrities love their adopted pets! (chrissyteigen/instagram)

#AdoptDontShop has become a way for people to express their support for animals shelters on social media. Even celebrities like Olivia Munn and Hilary Swank have joined the movement. Patrick Stewart has shown his support for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals by fostering a pitt bull named Ginger.

According to the Human Society of the United States, 2.7 million adoptable cats and dogs are euthanized each year in the U.S.

"The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them," the organization said on their website. "When you adopt, you save a loving animal by making them part of your family and open up shelter space for another animal who might desperately need it."

Here are celebrities who have adopted pets and support #AdoptDontShop.

Patrick Stewart and Ginger

Hilary Swank and Rumi and Kai
"Me and my peanut #AdoptDontShop #changethepathofasoul #HilarooFoundation"

"Fountain of trouble #DogsOfInstagram #AdoptDontShop @hilaroofoundation"

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers and Frankie and Chance
"We are rescues. Thanks for saving us @socialteesnyc & @loveleorescue #adoptdontshop (throwback to when I was just a tiny little pup)"

Liam Hemsworth and Tani and Dora
"Love these girls. #rescuedogs"
Related Topics:
petsentertainmentcelebritycute animalshollywood
Load Comments
PETS
GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans
National Puppy Day: Adorable pups up for adoption
Fun giraffe facts!
Cat found shot with crossbow
More Pets
Top Stories
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Brother of mom who kicked cancer: 'She made sure those babies would live'
Ex-school employee accused of impregnating 13-year-old student
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner to be sentenced
Trump demands healthcare vote Friday
Underage limo driver gets probation for fatal I-90 crash
Chance the Rapper on faith, family, and his fight for Chicago's future
Show More
Senate votes to kill privacy rules guarding your online info
Mark Sanchez signs one-year deal with Bears
ESPN to air docu-series following lives of Chicago Bears fans
Elmhurst police warn of ruse burglary
Chicago police raid wrong home
More News
Top Video
CPS bribery scandal: SUPES Academy co-owner to be sentenced
Police seek man who took photo of little girl holding gun
Chance the Rapper on faith, family, and his fight for Chicago's future
Police investigating Facebook photo of toddler holding gun
More Video