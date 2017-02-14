WINDY CITY LIVE

Chicago Canine Rescue helps animals in need

Three dogs with the Chicago Canine Rescue stopped by WCL. (WLS)

Chicago Canine Rescue was founded in 2001 to help find permanent, loving homes for homeless dogs in our city.

The foundation has saved the lives of over 5,000 dogs, cats, kittens and puppies. CCRF assists the animals that are the most vulnerable in our city - the dogs and cats that are slated for euthanasia because they are too old, too young, too injured, have disabilities, or have simply been overlooked for too long by potential adopters at other shelters.

Adoptable pets Chuck, Meadow, and Sofie stopped by WCL.

To adopt one of these dogs or to help another animal in need of a home, visit: www.chicagocaninerescue.com
