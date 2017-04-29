Chicago Pet Rescue hosts fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) --The non-profit Chicago Pet Rescue invites canines and their owners to a fun day of craft brews and food during their Hops & Hounds fundraiser. The fun starts at 11am on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Empirical Brewery. Along with discounted drinks, food trucks for both humans and their pets will bring all sorts of delicious eats. Guests also have an opportunity to bid on raffle and silent auction items. A $15 donation at the door gets you discounted pints and a welcome bag for your furry friend. The money raised goes directly to the Chicago Pet Rescue. The organization is a foster home and volunteer based rescue dedicated to saving stray and abandoned animals. The Chicago Pet Rescue needs help finding homes for their animals and caring for the pets still in foster homes. Jenny Dedes and Mary Ann Gilfillan from the Chicago Pet Rescue brought a few pets up for adoption to the ABC 7 State Street Studios.
Chicago Pet Rescue's Hops & Hounds Fundraiser
Date: Sunday, April 30th
Hours: 11am - 3pm
Address: Empirical Brewery 1801 W. Foster Ave., Chicago, IL 60640
Admission: $15 donation at door (all funds raised go towards supplies and veterinary bills for homeless animals)
Everyone can pay their $15 donation at the door.
http://www.chicagopetrescue.org/hops--hounds-fundraiser.html
http://www.chicagopetrescue.org