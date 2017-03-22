PETS

It's cuteness overload on National Puppy Day

Prepare for cuteness overload on National Puppy Day.

WARNING: It's National Puppy Day and the amount of cuteness from all these puppies might make your device explode.

WATCH: Puppies in 360


In celebration, the Los Angeles Animal Services let dozens of adorable pups out to play with hopes that they can find a new home. Visit your local animal shelter for information on how to adopt a pet.
