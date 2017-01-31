PETS

Designer dogs stolen from Arlington Heights pet store

Two dogs, which each weigh just under 3 pounds and valued at more than $2,000, were stolen from an Arlington Heights pet store. (Arlington Heights Police Department)

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
Two designer dogs - a Havanese and a Shih Tzu poodle - were stolen from an Arlington Heights pet store.

The dogs, which each weigh just under 3 pounds, are valued at more than $2,000.

The dogs were snatched at about 6 p.m. Monday from the Happiness is Pets Store on West Golf Road.

A man and woman, both in their early 20s, were suspected in connection, police said Tuesday.

The pair came into the store on Monday and told the clerk that they were interested in buying a dog. As they were playing with one of the dogs in the pen, they asked to see a second dog. While in the pen, one of the dogs defecated. The clerk moved the couple and the dogs to a different pen and left them alone to retrieve a mop. When she returned, the man, woman and dogs were gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call 847-368-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted via text (keyword: 847AHPD to 847411) or by calling the Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at 847-590-7867. Callers may qualify for a $1,000 reward, police said.
