PETS

Evanger's recalls dog food due to contamination

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) --
An Illinois company issued a voluntary recall of its dog food that was linked to illnesses and one death.

Evanger's, of Wheeling, said contamination was discovered in a sample of its Hunk of Beef dog food.

The Food & Drug Administration said the contaminant is a barbituate used to treat anxiety and trouble sleeping in humans.

One dog died and five others became sick after eating the dog food.

For more information about the recall, visit: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm539900.htm
Related Topics:
petsrecallu.s. & worlddogsWheeling
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
'Dog's Purpose' video mischaracterized events on set, investigation finds
Meet the kangaroos of Our Haven Wildlife Shelter
Wis. Sheltie gives new meaning to sled dog
Woman gets snake stuck in ear
More Pets
Top Stories
Meteor lights up sky above Chicago area
Serial child rape suspect is 'real life boogeyman,' DA says
Man convicted of killing Gary police officer released from prison
Army veteran faces possible deportation to Mexico
Boy, 3, reunited with father in Chicago after Trump travel ban lifted
Apple, Facebook, and 95 others join legal fight against Trump travel ban
Schock, prosecutors: documents filed under seal should stay that way
Show More
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
Man gets 33 years in prison for decapitating aunt's boyfriend
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Double Door evicted from Wicker Park space after 23 years
IL state senators craft budget deal, aim to end stalemate
More News
Photos
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
More Photos