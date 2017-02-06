Evanger's recalls dog food due to contamination

WHEELING, Ill. (WLS) --An Illinois company issued a voluntary recall of its dog food that was linked to illnesses and one death.
Evanger's, of Wheeling, said contamination was discovered in a sample of its Hunk of Beef dog food.
The Food & Drug Administration said the contaminant is a barbituate used to treat anxiety and trouble sleeping in humans.
One dog died and five others became sick after eating the dog food.
For more information about the recall, visit: http://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm539900.htm