PETS

GALLERY: National Puppy Day photos from our Facebook fans

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook fans shared photos of their furry friends with us for National Puppy Day!</span></div>
Related Topics:
petspet
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
National Puppy Day: Adorable pups up for adoption
Fun giraffe facts!
Cat found shot with crossbow
Cuteness overload! It's National Puppy Day
More Pets
Top Stories
Van Dyke faces 16 additional charges in Laquan McDonald case
House won't vote on health care bill Thursday
Parents charged after baby left alone in parking lot
London attacker ID'd; Utah man among dead, church says
Woman, 73, attacked on train during morning commute
Police: Mom beat, choked girl over incorrect Bible verses
Sib Hashian, drummer for rock band Boston, dies during cruise
Show More
Principal accuses 6th grader of selling water snakes as sex toys
Wisconsin police fool IRS scammers
Crash briefly closes Northwest Tollway at Route 47
VIDEO: Florida mom pulls shotgun on burglar
Meatless burger big hit in California, company to open factory
More News
Photos
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
More Photos