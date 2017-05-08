PETS

Giant rabbit owners seek details, payment from United

The owners of a giant rabbit that died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago want to know more about the animal's death and why he was so quickly cremated.

DES MOINES, Iowa --
The owners of a giant rabbit that died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago want to know more about the animal's death and why he was so quickly cremated.

Attorney Guy Cook said Monday that the owners of the rabbit, named Simon, are troubled that he was cremated without a necropsy, or postmortem examination, soon after his death April 20. Cook says he sent a letter to United Airlines last week but hasn't heard back.

Simon had been expected to grow to become the world's largest rabbit. Cook says the buyers had planned to enter Simon at the Iowa State Fair and display him later to raise money for the fair.

The owners are seeking the costs of buying and transporting the rabbit and future earnings.
Related Topics:
petspetsIowa
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Dog walks again with help of harness after spinal injury
Sanctuary euthanizes all animals after request denied
Kittens can't stay still for photo
Last dog left at shelter gets adopted
More Pets
Top Stories
Man killed while trying to stop carjacker in Oak Park
Sucker punch in Las Vegas kills father of 5; man arrested
2 killed, 8 wounded in apparent retaliatory shooting on SW Side
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks girl, 9, at zoo
Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus on West Side
Woman steals Good Samaritan's car while he helps pinned driver in DWI crash
Show More
More than 40 Cook County overdose deaths linked to new opioid
Bar promotion featuring border wall, 'green card' for drinks backfires
Restaurant owner's son, 19, killed in NW Side robbery
Ex-soldier recorded fatally shooting dog found dead
Veteran finds hateful note about parking spot, thanks writer
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos