Holistic care for your pet

Every pet owner wants to give their furry family members a long, healthy, happy life. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Every pet owner wants to give their furry family members a long, healthy, happy life. Now a new book is exploring alternative therapies available to your pet through a network of Holistic veterinary medicine practictioners. "Alt Vet: The Revolutionary Pet Care and Longevity Solution" was written by Dr. Mitsie Vargas. The book offers some simple and safe therapies you can use at home with your pet to achieve optimum health and happiness. Dr. Vargas sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about her book and how to best care for your pets.

Links: www.mitsievargas.com
