Olly the Jack Russell terrier has won the internet with a spirited run in the Rescue Dog Agility at Crufts 2017.The high-energy rescue dog began his run by crashing into the first jump. But that didn't stop him from whizzing through the course, often running right past obstacles.Although Olly failed in his agility run, his effort and energy has captured the hearts of many, receiving over 3.5 million views on YouTube.Olly's owner Karen Parker said , "It's been amazing, I can't believe the response he's had from the YouTube clip. It's been outstanding. He's had so much fun."