Judge sentences California man accused of torturing, killing cats

A man who's accused of torturing and killing dozens of cats in San Jose has been sentenced to 16 years in jail with credit for time served. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
A man who's accused of torturing and killing dozens of cats in San Jose, California, has been sentenced to 16 years in jail with credit for time served.

Robert Farmer pleaded guilty to all charges - 21 counts of felony animal cruelty and two misdemeanor counts - in October of last year.

Animal rights activists say they're satisfied with the sentencing. Farmer will have mandatory supervision for three years upon his release. The judge also ordered him to stay away from San Jose's Cambrian neighborhood, where he was arrested in 2015 after surveillance footage showed him trying to round up cats.

Police say a 24-year-old man who was arrested this morning in connection with serial catnappings in San Jose was found with a dead cat was found inside his car.


He'll also never be allowed to own or care for pets.

In an interview last year, Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Ellis said surveillance video helped detectives track the suspect down, "Our hearts go out to the families that were affected by this crime, and we look forward to Mr. Farmer being held accountable for these heinous acts," she said.
