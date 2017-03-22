The American Kennel Club released their annual list of most popular dog breeds, and at the top are some familiar dogs.
For the 26th year in a row, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the U.S. The German Shepherd and Golden Retriever round out the top three.
The club said in a press release, "The Lab's eager to please temperament is just one of many reasons why this ideal family dog takes top honors year after year."
The top 10 breeds have remained the same for the past three years with a few breeds shuffling positions.
Here's the list of top 10 dog breeds of 2016:
1. Labrador Retriever
2. German Shepherd
3. Golden Retriever
4. Bulldog
5. Beagle
6. French Bulldog
7. Poodle
8. Rottweiler
9. Yorkshire Terrier
10. Boxer
pets dogs cute animals animals
