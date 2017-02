The National Zoo in Washington is saying goodbye to a beloved panda."Bao Bao" is moving to China on Tuesday.The relocation has been planned since she was born as a part of a long-standing agreement with China. The zoo has a series of celebrations planned as staff and visitors say farewell.You can watch all of the festivities live online at nationalzoo.si.edu . The zoo's website features a giant panda cam and commemorative Bao Bao coloring sheet