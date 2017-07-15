PETS

PAWS Chicago hosts annual beach party

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Saving homeless pets is a yearlong mission, and you can help by joining PAWS Chicago for their annual Beach Party on July 20, 2017. The fun starts at 6:00 p.m. at Castaways on North Avenue Beach. Proceeds benefit Chicago's largest no-kill animal shelter. Since its founding in 1997, PAWS Chicago has reduced the number of homeless pets in the city by more than 80 percent. In 2016, the organization found homes for 5,125 homeless pets through its Pippen Fasseas and Glenn L. Felner Adoption Centers. They also performed 17,236 spay&neuter surgeries through its Lurie Clinic and GusMobile Spay/Neuter Van.

Events like Beach Party help raise the funds necessary for PAWS Chicago to continue to save the homeless dogs and cats who are still at risk. Dr. Tony Kremer from Kremer Veterinary Services and Jamal Gorham from PAWS Chicago visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to talk about the upcoming beach party and to find homes for their friends Gus and Henry.
Event: Paws Chicago Beach Party
Date: July 20, 2017
Hours: 6:00 - 10:30 p.m.
Address: Castaways North Avenue Beach (1603 N. Lake Shore Drive)
Admission/ Ticket Prices:
Individual Tickets - General Admission - $185 (Open seating) in advance, $200 at the door

Dog Ticket - $50
www.pawschicago.org/beachparty

Links:
http://www.pawschicago.org/
www.animalcareinfo.com
www.drtony.com
