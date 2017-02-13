PETS

PetSmart recalls canned dog and cat food

PetSmart issued a voluntarily recall for dog and cat food products due to metal contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

The pet store issued the recall of The Great Choice Adult Dog Food first, on Thursday. The product was sold in stores nationwide, on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com and PetFoodDirect.com.

The store then issued the recall of Wellness Adult Cat Foods in 12.5 oz. cans Friday. The company also found the products were contaminated with metal.

PetSmart says it is unaware of any reported cases of illness or injury related to these products at this point.

Anyone who has purchased the recalled dog food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring it into a PetSmart for a full refund or exchange.

The store says no other Wellness products are impacted by this issue and they are unaware of any cats becoming ill or injured from the affected cat food.

Below are product details of the dog and cat food sold between Oct. 10, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017:

