PETS
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day! Share your pictures with us
WLS
Tuesday, April 11, 2017 01:36PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Happy National Pet Day! We are honoring your pets today, April 11. We love meeting your furry or feathered friends!
Share your photos with us on our
ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page
and we may use them on TV or online!
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
