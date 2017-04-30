  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
Rescue mixes beer, dogs to promote adoptions

The Hops and Hounds event promoted dogs for adoption. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago rescue group combined beer and cut pups as part of their Hops & Hounds event on Sunday.

The Chicago Pet Rescue held the event on the Northwest Side to help pair dogs with new owners.

One dog - Hugo, a chihuahua mix featured on ABC7 on Saturday - met with a potential new mom who saw him on TV.

"I'm really excited to be holding him, I know it'll take time for him to adjust, but I really like him a lot," said Pamela Shaw, who wants to adopt Hugo.

She will first be vetted by Chicago Pet Rescue.

"You have to put in an application. We check with your landlord and vet. Then we have to do a home visit," said Mary Ann Gilfillan, a volunteer with the rescue.
