Schererville family says dog saved daughter's life
A tiny dog is a big her to her family in Schererville, Ind. (WLS)

SCHERERVILLE, Ind. (WLS) --
A tiny dog is a big hero to her family in Schererville, Ind.

Bailey belongs to 39-year-old Jennifer DeBold, who suffers from diabetes and renal failure. Her parents typically check on her at 7 a.m., but in December Bailey woke them up a couple hours earlier with her barking.

"Well, Bailey never barks. So when I went in the room, Jenny was ice cold in the fetal position and I quick opened by husband door, called 911," Nancy DeBold said.

"She's just amazing. She saved my life and that's my doggie," said Jennifer.

Jennifer had hypothermia with a body temperature of just 85 degrees. She said this was the third time Bailey saved her life.
