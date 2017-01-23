Schererville family says dog saved daughter's life

A tiny dog is a big hero to her family in Schererville, Ind.Bailey belongs to 39-year-old Jennifer DeBold, who suffers from diabetes and renal failure. Her parents typically check on her at 7 a.m., but in December Bailey woke them up a couple hours earlier with her barking."Well, Bailey never barks. So when I went in the room, Jenny was ice cold in the fetal position and I quick opened by husband door, called 911," Nancy DeBold said."She's just amazing. She saved my life and that's my doggie," said Jennifer.Jennifer had hypothermia with a body temperature of just 85 degrees. She said this was the third time Bailey saved her life.