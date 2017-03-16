People weren't the only ones who got to enjoy the snow this week. The Shedd Aquarium's adorable sea otters also got their very own snow day!A lake-effect snow system dropped 5-10 inches on top of snow that had already fallen on the Chicago area earlier this week. Animal care experts at the Shedd decided to bring some fresh snow into the Regenstein Sea Otter Habitat for Yaku, Kiana, Mari, Luna and Ellie to play in.Aquarium officials said in a release that trainers often use ice cubes and ice treats, which are frozen formulated food, for mental stimulation and physical exercise. These forms of enrichment are a critical component to the animals' care.So of course, the naturally curious otters took to the fluffy stuff without hesitation. The Californian and Alaskan sea otters were seen running, jumping, sliding and rolling in the snow.Shedd officials said four out of the five otters are rescues. In the last 50 years, the aquarium's Animal Response Team has saved more than 40 endangered or non-releaseable animals like these playful sea otters, including fish, turtles, sea lions and penguins.