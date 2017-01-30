ANIMALS

VIDEO: Sea lions bask in sun at Pier 39 K-Dock

The world famous San Francisco sea lions basked in the sun and took advantage of a gorgeous day in the Bay Area after a series of severe storms. (KGO)

by Tess Stevens
SAN FRANCISCO --
Pier 39 is celebrating its 39th year and the famous San Francisco sea lions are a big part of the festivities.

According to Pier 39's website, the sea lion population can increase up to 900, most of which are male. It's no surprise that we caught them barking, playing and at times appearing to fight on the K-Dock.
The world famous San Francisco sea lions basked in the sun and took advantage of a gorgeous day in the Bay Area after a series of severe storms.


The animals love hanging out there, especially in the sunshine.

The Sea Lion Center says a few California sea lions appeared at Pier 39 shortly after a 1989 earthquake in San Francisco. By January of 1990 they had taken over the K-Dock.

You can learn more about the world famous sea lions here.

Click here for more animal stories.
