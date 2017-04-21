VIDEO: Toddler attacked by pit bull; boy recovering at home

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Pit bull attacks Orthodox Jewish toddler in Spring Valley after being out on the loose multiple times in recent weeks. pic.twitter.com/0PpkQckWsy — OJPAC Hudson Valley (@OJPACHV) April 21, 2017

There is shocking and disturbing video of a pit bull attack in Rockland County.A toddler is recovering and was fortunately released from the hospital.Surveillance video shows the dog run across a street in Spring Valley Thursday evening and attack a 3-year-old boy.The attack lasted several seconds before people rushed in to help.The boy suffered several bites wounds and was treated at the hospital.The dog was seized by authorities.It's not clear what will happen to the dog.