PETS

VIDEO: Toddler attacked by pit bull; boy recovering at home

(OJPAC Hudson Valley)

Eyewitness News
SPRING VALLEY, New York --
There is shocking and disturbing video of a pit bull attack in Rockland County.

A toddler is recovering and was fortunately released from the hospital.

Surveillance video shows the dog run across a street in Spring Valley Thursday evening and attack a 3-year-old boy.



The attack lasted several seconds before people rushed in to help.

The boy suffered several bites wounds and was treated at the hospital.

The dog was seized by authorities.

It's not clear what will happen to the dog.
Related Topics:
petspit bull attackpit bulldog attacktoddlerchild injuredNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
Bark in the Park 2017
Watch while you can: Giraffe cam going dark by week's end
Pit bull suffers chemical burns after visit to groomer
More Pets
Top Stories
Man arrested in connection to Chesterton woman's murder
Elizabeth Thomas rescued, Tad Cummins charged after student, teacher missing 5 weeks
Your credit score could change this year
NFL Schedule: Chicago Bears matchups released for 2017
Police: Soccer coach paid for sex, fathered child of ex-player, 15
Former President Obama to visit University of Chicago
Cuba Gooding Sr, soul singer, found dead in car
Show More
Fatal 3-vehicle rollover crash in Waukegan closes Rt. 41
14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 13-year-old
Family cancels funeral plans for missing woman after wrong victim ID'd
Woman accused of killing 8-year-old girl in DUI crash out of jail
Buyer wanted: Tiny Oregon town for sale
More News
Photos
Shedd Aquarium celebrates baby dolphin's 1st birthday
Target recalls 560K Easter, dinosaur toys
PHOTOS: Happy National Pet Day!
Street named for Javy Baez, Cubs teammates take over town
More Photos