This baby reptile's species dates back to the dinosaurs

The tuatara species dates back millions of years, but this little one just entered the world. (chesterzoo/Twitter)

A zoo in England celebrated the arrival of rare but adorable reptiles.

The Chester Zoo just hatched six tuataras, the zoo announced on its Facebook page.

The tuatara, also known as the "living dinosaur," is a reptile that's part of the order Sphenodontia, which flourished 200 million years ago. It is the only surviving member of that order, according to National Geographic.

The zookeepers at Chester Zoo who first hatched tuataras there in 2016 said that the species are believed to be older than the dinosaurs. Today, they are only found in the wild in New Zealand.

The zoo said this is the first time a tuatara hatching has been captured in such high definition.
