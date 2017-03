It's another sign of spring! The penguins at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium have begun building their nests as mating season gets underway.This week, trainers at the Shedd introduced sticks and stones necessary for nestbuilding into the rockhopper and Magellanic penguin habitat.Over the next few weeks, the male birds will carefully select and arrange their nests to attract a female mate.If they're successful, eggs could be seen by the end of April into May!