PETS

Zoo that livestreamed April the Giraffe giving birth working on permanent 'Giraffe Cam'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video of April the Giraffe (WABC)

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WLS) --
The zoo that livestreamed April the Giraffe giving birth earlier this month has announced that a permanent camera is in the works.

"The Giraffe Cam is not gone forever! This week we will announce viewing day/times for you to check in and watch progress! This schedule will continue until noted differently. A permanent yard cam will go up this season which will also reconnect you to your favorite giraffe family," Animal Adventure Park announced on Facebook.


More than a million people watched a livestream as April gave birth to a boy calf.

The livestream and birth has brought in a lot of money to the rural upstate New York zoo, which says the money will go to park improvements, a contribution to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation and unexpected medical expenses for local children.


Animal Adventure Park is holding a contest to name April's calf. The zoo is holding a contest to name the calf and the first round of voting is expected to end in the coming days with the top 10 making it to the second round.

The cost is $1 a vote with a five vote minimum. For more information on the naming contest, visit www.nameaprilscalf.com.

WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM:
Related Topics:
petsbaby giraffezoobaby animalsNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
April the Giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe feed to be taken down
Help name April the giraffe's baby boy
Watch while you can: Giraffe cam going dark by week's end
PETS
April the Giraffe becomes a cash cow for tiny zoo
Baby bison boom expected at Fermilab
Man who duct taped puppy's mouth shut, broke hips sentenced
Fiona the hippo loves to shower!
More Pets
Top Stories
Former President Obama speaks at U of C
Missing 24-year-old Elmhurst man found dead in quarry
Father of missing boy found passed out at park, arrested
7 dead, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
22 arrested, 50 lbs. of marijuana seized in 'pot party' raid
5-year-old girl found after night spent lost in park
Massive snake spotted kickin' it with cat
Show More
Walgreens manager charged with shooting at suspected shoplifter in Elmwood Park
Shot fired during Lincoln Park store robbery
Father, grandmother, toddler killed in crash, police say
Man put bag over girl's head in attempted kidnapping, police say
Police: Adults possibly overdose, crash car with child inside
More News
Top Video
Crash-and-grab burglars hit high-end Mag Mile store
Former President Obama speaks at U of C
Formerly homeless veteran gives back at Hines VA pantry
Trump heads into tough week with budget, health care battles
More Video