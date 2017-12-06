NEW YORK --A phony doctor is facing some very real charges in the death of a woman whose decision to get buttocks injections resulted in her death.
Kelvin Richardson of Queens is now charged with manslaughter in the death of Latesha Bynum of Harlem.
Officials say, the 31-year-old died after receiving silicone buttocks injections at an apartment in Gramercy Park July 15. There, authorities say she was given an injection in her buttocks at 9 p.m. Two hours later, back at her apartment in Harlem, she started suffering chest pains and called 911.
Richardson, the so-called "doctor" of the practice, has six prior arrests.
A woman who acted as his nurse is also charged with manslaughter in the case.
Police say 44-year-old Allison Spence also faces charges of unauthorized practice of a profession.
Bynum complained of dizziness and chest pains to officers responding to the 911 call before slipping into a coma.
"They murdered my daughter," the victim's mother, Bertie Bynum, said outside of court.
Prosecutors say Spence was part of a cash-only business and had no medical training of any kind, but her lawyer argued the complaint didn't allege Spence actually administered the silicon injection and that she only set up appointments via text message.
"They killed my sister," the victim's brother said.
Latesha went on life support that night. Two weeks later, on Thursday, her family made the brutal decision to pull the plug. Bynum leaves behind two daughters, ages 13 and 8.