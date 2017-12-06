Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
PHOTOS: Creek Fire burns near Sylmar, Lake View Terrace
Email
share
share
tweet
email
wls
Wednesday, December 06, 2017 07:41AM
The Creek Fire has burned over 11,000 acres near Sylmar and Lake View Terrace.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfire
cal fire
california
photos
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
2 officers among 3 hurt in Jane Addams crash
Chicago journalist due in court in Laquan McDonald case
TIME Person of the Year 2017 is 'The Silence Breakers'
Major Santa Ana winds expected to continue fueling Southern California fires
Bolingbrook officer, parents, brother killed in Ireland crash
Current, former lawmakers urge Supreme Court to take up Blagojevich appeal
2 killed after natural gas pipeline explodes near Nachusa in Lee Co.
Fake sign language interpreter delivered gibberish in Florida
Show More
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
Trump to declare Jerusalem capital of Israel: White House officials
Woman admits to home invasion that scared victim to death
IOC suspends Russian Olympic team from 2018 games
Illinois' new front-line weapon against opioids: a telephone
More News
Photos
Lost dog dodges Chicago traffic, finds her way to doggie daycare
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago