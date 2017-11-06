TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church kills at least 26

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Mona Rodriguez, Jayanthony Hernandez, 12 and Juanita Rodriguez, from left, participate in a candlelight vigil held for the victims of the shooting. (Laura Skelding&#47;AP)</span></div>
A small Texas community is grieving after a gunman opened fire in a church, leaving at least 26 dead.

A vigil was held Sunday night for the lives lost at the shooting at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio. The victims ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old. Pastor Frank Pomeroy had been in Oklahoma, but his 14-year-old daughter, Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, was killed.

See photos from the aftermath and the vigil in the gallery above.
