PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
Monday, October 02, 2017 05:28AM
A shooting overnight Sunday in Las Vegas left at least 20 people dead and at least 100 injured.
See photos of the scene and the aftermath in the gallery above.
Top Stories
20 killed, 100 injured in Las Vegas shooting; 'lone wolf' suspect dead
Video captures teen attacked after HS football game in NW Indiana
VIDEO: Denzel Washington surprises grandmother on South Side
Cubs playoff times for Games 1 and 2 released
Chicago man walks to D.C. to raise awareness about gun violence
O.J. Simpson released from prison after 9 years for armed robbery
Horse gets itself stuck in corral trying 'to be with companions'
Football players kicked off team after taking knee during anthem
Show More
Congressman Luis Gutierrez returns to Chicago from Puerto Rico after aid trip
3 dead, 23 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
CTA marking 70th anniversary with vintage train cars, bus
CPD: September shootings, murders both down from last year
Trump scoffs at 'politically motivated ingrates' after Maria
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
More Photos
