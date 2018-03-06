  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Plainfield CMU student accused of killing parents scheduled to appear in court Tuesday

James Davis, Jr.

The Plainfield teen charged with killing his parents at Central Michigan University last week is scheduled to appear in court for the first time Tuesday.

James Eric Davis Jr., 19, has been in the hospital since he was arrested Saturday. Officials said he gunned down his father, James Eric Davis Sr., and his mother, Diva Davis, as they arrived to pick him up.

Davis Sr. had been a longtime member of the Illinois Army National Guard, serving in the Iraq War and later as a recruiter, according to Illinois National Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Brad Leighton.

Their memorial services are scheduled for this weekend. A wake will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home at 6838 W. Division Street and funeral services will be held on Saturday, a family spokesperson said.

Davis Jr. has been charged with two counts of murder and a weapons charge.

A spokesperson for the Davis family said in a statement, "On behalf of the Davis family they would like to thank the Bellwood Police Department and American Airlines for the support that they have extended to the family.

They would also like to thank the friends and coworkers of Sergeant Davis and Mrs. Davis for all of the prayers and condolences that they have extended.

In this very difficult time, the Davis family wants to express their love and support for Eric Junior whom they love and for him to know that he has not been abandoned. Further, they want it known that Eric Junior is their main focus.

They also ask for privacy at this most difficult time."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fatal shootingschool shootingu.s. & worldBellwoodPlainfieldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police investigate why student from Plainfield gunned down his parents
Central Michigan University shooter charged with murder
Plainfield parents killed in Central Michigan University shooting remembered
Central Michigan University shooting suspect in custody
Top Stories
Single mother, 25, killed in head-on crash in Berwyn
Police: 70-year-old man beaten, robbed at Loop Blue Line stop
Neighbor accused of filling man's door locks with super glue
Police: Man burglarized Lakeview apartment, tied up victim
Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft
WLUP-FM 'The Loop' sold to Christian music broadcaster
Pearson Foundation seeks to retract $100M pledge to U of Chicago
CPD officer dragged by van during SW Side traffic stop
Show More
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Florida teacher accused of having sex with student, 14
Man shot in back while taking out trash in Logan Square
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos