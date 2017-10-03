Plainfield North HS placed on soft lockdown due to police activity

We are looking for a wanted person possibly in poss. of a firearm. PNHS on soft lockdown. Residents in 1/2 mile of 119/248 stay inside. — Plainfield,IL Police (@PlainfieldILPD) October 3, 2017

1:15 p.m. -- PNHS on soft lockdown at the direction of the Plainfield Police. Students/staff safe in the building. Will update ASAP. — District 202 (@d202schools) October 3, 2017

Plainfield North High School was placed on a soft lockdown Tuesday afternoon due to police activity in the area, according to a tweet at about 1:20 p.m. by Plainfield Community Consolidated School District 202.Plainfield police said they are looking for a person possibly in possession of a firearm. Residents within a half mile of West 119th Street and South 248th Street are asked to stay inside, according to a police tweet at about 1:30 p.m.Tom Hernandez, a district spokesman, said early dismissal was cancelled and school officials are trying to figure out dismissal for the day while the soft lockdown is in place.Police have not entered the school and all searching is happening outside of campus, Hernandez said.Students and staff are safe in the building, the district said.