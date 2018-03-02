Plainfield parents killed in Central Michigan University shooting remembered

Liz Nagy
BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
The Central Michigan University Police Department has identified the victims in the campus shooting as Bellwood police officer James Eric Davis, Sr., and his wife Diva Jeneen Davis.

Their son, James Eric Davis, Jr., allegedly killed them Friday morning on the school campus and then fled.

The family is from suburban Plainfield.

James Eric Davis Sr. was a part-time officer with the Bellwood police department and has worked there for almost 20 years.

Family members said Davis, Sr., was also a retired Illinois National Guardsman who once worked at the Joliet Armory.

"I remember James as a kid in Bellwood. He's exactly the same age as my brother. He was a pillar of the community. He was a true friend of mine and my family and he's going to be missed," said Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey.

Police said James Eric Davis Sr., and his wife Diva had traveled from their home in Plainfield to Mount Pleasant, Michigan, to pick their son up for spring break.

"Really good parents, very good parents, dad was an officer part time, the mom I believe worked for the airlines, outside planting flowers, just normal people," said Aisha, a neighbor.

Family said Davis Sr. had worked as a part-time officer at the Bellwood police department for almost 20 years.

Mayor Harvey said Davis Sr. was also a military veteran.

His son, James Eric Davis Jr, played basketball and graduated from Plainfield Central High School.

"He was always the type that was helping out all the neighbors, shoveling extra on the driveway and sidewalk this past winter, and just always there when you need him, and just always a helping hand. And it's just a tragic loss for our neighborhood and our families," said Plainfield neighbor Julian Leal.
