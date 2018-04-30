EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3404557" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video released in attempted abduction case.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are searching for a man accused of trying to kidnap two women Saturday afternoon.Luz Baena is covered in cuts and bruises. She said she barely escaped the man."If it happened to me, it can happen to other people," Baena said. "I know I'm going to have trauma for a long time."Baena was riding her bike about three blocks from her home when she said a vehicle approached her. She said the driver then got out, pushed over her bike and grabbed her arm."I said, 'Take the bicycle. Please, take the bicycle,' and he said, 'No. I want you,'" Baena said.She was able to escape by jumping out of his moving vehicle.Investigators believe the man had tried to kidnap another woman in the area just moments before he approached Baena."I tell him, 'Please don't kill me. Don't kill me. Please, you have a mother. I believe in God. Please don't kill me,'" Baena said.The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, 5'8" to 5'9", 19 to 25 years old and clean shaven.He was wearing khaki pants and a white shirt. The vehicle is a silver or dark gray colored Toyota sedan with tinted windows and damage to the front right side.