Police: 1 dead, 9 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

A man was killed and at least nine others have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday afternoon, police said.The fatal shooting happened Sunday morning in the Golden Gate neighborhood on the Far South Side. A man, who was thought to be between the ages of 30 and 35, was found shot in the head at 6:04 a.m. in the 13200 block of South Riverdale, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately known. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office didn't immediately confirm his death.Three children were wounded Sunday night in a shooting in South Austin on the West Side. About 7:10 p.m., shots rang out as the three victims stood on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of West Rice Street, police said. A 13-year-old girl was shot in her thigh, a 13-year-old boy was shot in his left ankle, and a 14-year-old girl was shot in her upper thigh. They were all taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.Earlier Sunday, a 25-year-old man was serious wounded in a shooting in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The man was walking about 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Kedzie when he heard gunfire and realized he'd been shot. He suffered three gunshot wounds to his leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.Just over an hour earlier, another man was shot in the leg in a drive-by attack in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 26-year-old was stopped in his vehicle at a red light in the 2500 block of West Chicago when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking his leg, police said. He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.Two other men were shot during an attempted robbery Saturday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The men, ages 19 and 39, used an online application to arrange a meeting to buy a cellphone. When they showed up to by the phone at 1:23 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Merrill, the purported sellers tried to rob them. One of the suspects then pulled out a handgun and shot both men. The younger man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition, while the older man was taken in good condition to Trinity Hospital.Just before 4 a.m. Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and leg in 6200 block of South Karlov, police said. The circumstances of the sooting weren't immediately known. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.The weekend's first shooting happened Friday afternoon in the North Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side. An 18-year-old man was walking with a friend about 4:50 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Keystone when an SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the shoulder, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Last weekend, four people were killed and 21 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.