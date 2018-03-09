Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Joliet bar shooting

Joliet police said two people were shot, one fatally, at Izzy's Bar in Joliet early Friday morning.Patrons said a bartender was killed and a bar patron was hit while trying to take down the suspected gunman.According to police, the 911 caller told them that bar patrons had disarmed the suspect and detained him.Police identified the suspect as 55-year-old Patrick Gleason of Crest Hill, Illinois.The bar is located in the 500 block Theodore Street, which patrons said is a popular family-run bar.Those that frequent Izzy's said that the bartender was killed in a shooting around 1 a.m. Friday morning. They said the suspect came into the bar, shot and killed the bartender.Police said the second victim and the suspect were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known.The Will County States Attorney's Office said charges are pending.