Police: 11 injured when ambulance carrying patient T-bones minivan

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Aurora police said 11 people were injured when an ambulance carrying a patient T-boned a minivan Wednesday afternoon.

Police said at about 4:10 p.m. the ambulance was driving westbound on Galena with lights and sirens activated when it crashed into a minivan traveling south on West Street.

Eleven people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Police said the driver of the minivan was a man in his early 20s, and a 27-year-old woman was in the passenger seat. There were six children in the minivan: a set of 1-year-old twin boys, and a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. At least some, if not all, the minivan's occupants are related, police said.

One of the 1-year-old boys and the 12-year-old boy were taken to a Chicago hospital for serious head wounds, police said. No further details about the conditions of the other occupants was released.

The two Aurora Fire Department paramedics and the patient in the ambulance were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the intersection of Galena and West will be shut down for approximately four hours for the investigation. Drivers should avoid the area.
