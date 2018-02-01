Police: 11-year-old boy shot in East Side

An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in a drive-by shooting. (Family provided photo)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the arm while inside a residence in the city's East Side neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the boy was in a home in the 10300-block of South Avenue N when an unknown vehicle drove by and the occupants fired shots into the residence.

The boy, identified by family as Jalen Ivy, was struck in the arm and the bullet continued into his chest. He was not the intended target, police said.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
