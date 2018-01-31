Police: 11-year-old shot in East Side

CHICAGO (WLS) --
An 11-year-old was shot in the arm while inside a residence in the city's East Side neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the child was in a home in the 10300-block of South Avenue N when an unknown vehicle drove by and the occupants fired shots into the residence.

The child was struck, but was not the intended target, police said.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
