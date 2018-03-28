Police: 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Little Village

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued an alert after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the Little Village neighborhood Monday.

A man driving a light blue minivan grabbed the girl and forced her into the van at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2600-block of South Tripp Avenue, police said. The man then sexually assaulted her while the van was in an alley before pushing her out of the van and fleeing.

The suspect is described by police as a white man, 40-50 years old with light complexion, blue eyes, bald with a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots. Police said the suspect's light blue minivan and tinted rear windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child sex assaultsex assaultchicago crimeChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother charged after fatal Gary fire denied bond
Man, 34, charged with stealing ambulance outside St. Bernard Hospital
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Chicago City Council approves $8.5B O'Hare expansion project
Former Disney star joins White House press team
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Texas daycare
John Paul Stevens, retired SCOTUS justice, calls for Second Amendment repeal
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Show More
Walmart to remove Cosmo magazine from checkout aisle
Former Madigan campaign worker calls for ethics investigation into Alderman Quinn
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Law enforcement veteran to lead Chicago police watchdog agency
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos