Police: 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Little Village

Chicago police have issued an alert after a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the Little Village neighborhood Monday.A man driving a light blue minivan grabbed the girl and forced her into the van at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2600-block of South Tripp Avenue, police said. The man then sexually assaulted her while the van was in an alley before pushing her out of the van and fleeing.The suspect is described by police as a white man, 40-50 years old with light complexion, blue eyes, bald with a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots. Police said the suspect's light blue minivan and tinted rear windows.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area Central Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.