Police: 2 pedestrians struck, injured in Irving Park

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in the city's Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.The crash between the vehicle and the pedestrian happened at 3:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Addison, according to Chicago Police.Officials said a woman in her 90s and her daughter, who is in her70s, were both taken to local hospitals with very serious injuries.Officials and witnesses said a car driving through a shopping center parking lot lost control somehow, possibly due to a gas pedal getting stuck. The vehicle hit two parked cars and pinned a woman between a car and a fence, witnesses said."His pedal got stuck and that's when-this rail right here was still in the middle, so he hit the rail, then he went on and hit the other two cars," said Kyle Belcher, witness.Chicago police remain on the scene. An investigation is ongoing.