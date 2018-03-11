Police: 2 reported dead after helicopter goes down in NYC's East River

EMBED </>More Videos

Twitter video shows a possible helicopter going down in the East River. (Credit: @JJmagers /Twitter) (@JJmagers/Twitter)

NEW YORK --
Police say two people are dead after a private helicopter crashed into New York City's East River on Sunday night.


The helicopter reportedly crashed near 89th Street in Manhattan around 7 p.m. It is unclear where the helicopter was coming from or if there were any distress calls.

Police say there were six people on board the helicopter, including the pilot at the time of the crash. The pilot was able to free himself, but the passengers were not able to get out - he was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Three passengers were removed from the helicopter in critical condition. It took NYC police and fire department divers a while to free the passengers from the helicopter, which was upside-down. The passengers were tightly harnessed, so responders had to get them freed.

The aircraft was operated by Liberty Helicopters for a private charger photoshoot.

RELATED: Crash is third involving Liberty Helicopters in past 11 years

"We were having dinner and we noticed a red helicopter going full speed towards the water. It almost looked very surreal and next thing we know it's approaching the water slowly and then it just completely crashed and then sunk. Immediate reaction was to call 911," said eyewitness Arineh Nazarian.

EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on the eyewitnesses of Sunday's fatal helicopter crash.



The helicopter is now in police possession.

The NTSB says they will be investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
helicopter crashu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago man charged after making false bomb threat at O'Hare airport, police say
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Second fertility clinic malfunction puts 400 patients' eggs, embryos at risk
Police: shots fired on inbound Edens
15 cars broken into in Bronzeville over 1 week
Missing person found in Plainfield retention pond
Chicago man charged with stealing $22,000 RV from Elmhurst storage facility
Show More
Chance the Rapper honored with Innovator Award
Man pistol-whipped during robbery near Gold Coast Red Line station
Grieving father's gut-wrenching mural for son killed in Fla. shooting
Crestwood father shot while driving in Robbins taken off life support
More News
Top Video
2 found dead inside Little Village auto body shop
Loyola Ramblers to face Florida Hurricanes in first NCAA Tournament game
Housewares industry unsure of future impact from steel, aluminum tariffs
Second fertility clinic malfunction puts 400 patients' eggs, embryos at risk
More Video