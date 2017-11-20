Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally at West Garfield Park fast food restaurant

Chicago police said two people were shot at the Church's Chicken in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood Monday afternoon.Police said the shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of South Pulaski Road. A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.A man in his 50s was shot in the body and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The immediate circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Area North detectives are investigating.