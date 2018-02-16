Police: 3 injured in accidental shooting inside hotel in downtown Chicago

EMBED </>More Videos

Three people were injured after a gun accidentally went off inside a downtown hotel. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were injured in an accidental shooting inside a hotel in downtown Chicago Friday morning, police said.

A 24-year-old man was checking out of the Hyatt Regency Hotel when a gun fell and accidentally discharged. The bullet hit some tile and the debris hit three people. They were hospitalized and are expected to be ok.

"The individual fled the scene. We are actively looking for him at this time. There is no need for concern. We don't believe there is any danger to the public. He has been identified. We have his identification ," said Chicago Police Commander Michael Pigott.

Police said the suspect ran away from police and fled in a vehicle. Police said they know who they are looking for and as of 11:30 a.m., the suspect was not in custody. Police said the suspect is from the south suburbs.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidental shootingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Visitation to be held for slain Chicago police commander Friday
Russian operatives in election meddling indictment came to Illinois
Fired Madigan consultant arrested, allegedly violated protection order
Airline agent saves 2 girls from suspected human trafficker
Woman claims she saw Bigfoot; sues California to prove it
Florida School Shooting: FBI received tip on suspect but did not investigate
Product specialists keep Chicago Auto Show attendees informed
Police: Person found fatally stabbed after crash in Cragin
Show More
Infant from Puerto Rico has lifesaving surgery in Oak Lawn
Man charged in carjacking, fatal crash on Near North Side
Home tutor accused of trying to meet with teen for sex
Millennial con man lives life of luxury with investor money
More News
Top Video
Visitation to be held for slain Chicago police commander Friday
Florida School Shooting: FBI received tip on suspect but did not investigate
Product specialists keep Chicago Auto Show attendees informed
Millennial con man lives life of luxury with investor money
More Video