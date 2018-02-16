Three people were injured in an accidental shooting inside a hotel in downtown Chicago Friday morning, police said.A 24-year-old man was checking out of the Hyatt Regency Hotel when a gun fell and accidentally discharged. The bullet hit some tile and the debris hit three people. They were hospitalized and are expected to be ok."The individual fled the scene. We are actively looking for him at this time. There is no need for concern. We don't believe there is any danger to the public. He has been identified. We have his identification ," said Chicago Police Commander Michael Pigott.Police said the suspect ran away from police and fled in a vehicle. Police said they know who they are looking for and as of 11:30 a.m., the suspect was not in custody. Police said the suspect is from the south suburbs.